Former chairman of CG Power Gautam Thapar may take legal action against board, says report

Gautam Thapar, the chairman of CG Power & Industrial Solutions, has sent a legal notice to the company board following his removal which he said was illegal, reported The Economic Times.

The development comes after the board accused Thapar of siphoning funds from the company following an investigation by a legal firm which revealed corporate governance issues and suspect financial transactions at the company.

The board will respond to the notice after consulting its legal team, officials aware of the development told the newspaper.

A government official said there is a possibility of the ministryâ€™s Serious Fraud Investigation Office probing the matter if required, said the report.