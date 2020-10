To boost infrastructure projects, the Finance Ministry has written to states asking them to expedite the identification of projects from concept to development to implementation, and commission them aggressively. It has also asked states to appoint senior most officials to ensure that project implementation is speedy.

The government has set a target of over Rs 100 lakh crore for infrastructure projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline in roads, urban infrastructure, conventional power, railways, renewable energy, irrigation, rural infrastructure, digital infrastructure, education, petroleum, and natural resources, agriculture, health, airports among others.

According to sources, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has asked states to list brownfield infrastructure projects on the India Investment Grid, which showcases investment opportunities to investors.

"We have also asked all the line ministries which have infrastructure projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline to come up with innovative financing models for project implementation and in the healthcare and family welfare and urban development, the suggestion is also given to devising Public Private Participation (PPP) models for financing and implementation of projects in addition to budgetary support," said a source who wished not to be quoted.

The DEA has identified 19 infrastructure projects worth about Rs 13.5 lakh crore under the Ministry of Urban Development and 24 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on a priority basis. The priority is to push these infrastructure projects with an interest to bring strong growth impetus for the economy and creation of jobs.