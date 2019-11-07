Fierce bidding expected on the last day of coal auction

The coal ministry had offered 27 coal blocks for auction for the sectors like iron & steel, cement and captive power plants but eventually garnered interests for only 6 coal blocks.

In the current coal block auctions, winners will be allowed to sell 25 percent of the coal produced from the mines offered. Jamkhani Coal block situated in Odisha will be auctioned on November 8, it has a mining capacity of 2.6 million tonne per annum (MTPA).

This particular coal block has shown maximum interest, as many as 7 companies are in fray like Vedanta, which has submitted 2 bids, Hindalco, JSW, JSPL, Rungta Mines and a company called Natural Resources Energy.

The participating companies expect fierce bidding for Jamkhani as most of the bidders are seeking assured coal supply for their units in Odisha.

Till date, 5 coal blocks have been auctioned, Birla Corporation has bid highest for 2 coal blocks at Rs 154/tonne and Rs 156/ tonne, JSPL has bid highest for Gare Palma 4/1 at 53 percent premium of the reserve price at Rs230/ tonne.

The highest bid so far has come from Prakash Industries at Rs 1,100/ tonne for Bhaskarpara block on account of high-grade coal and well connected with the railway network.