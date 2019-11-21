FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari
Updated : November 21, 2019 07:12 PM IST
Almost 90 percent toll plazas are ready with FASTag infrastructure
The electronic toll collection system will be mandatory from December 1
