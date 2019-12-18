FASTags lead to over 100% rise in NHAI's daily toll income
Updated : December 18, 2019 09:57 AM IST
The average daily toll income for the NHAI has registered a sharp rise to nearly Rs 80 crore now as compared to an average daily figure of around Rs 39 crore — a 105 percent jump.
So far, over 1 crore FASTags have been issued with over 30 lakh FASTags issued in November and December.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more