FASTags lead to over 100% rise in NHAI's daily toll income

The electronic toll collection via FASTags has plugged revenue leakages substantially for the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), leading to an over 100 percent jump in its daily toll income.

The average daily toll income for the NHAI has registered a sharp rise to nearly Rs 80 crore now as compared to an average daily figure of around Rs 39 crore — a 105 percent jump, officials aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

So far, over 1 crore FASTags have been issued with over 30 lakh FASTags issued in November and December. "On a daily basis, we are witnessing sales of nearly 1.5-2 lakh FASTags," an official said.

"The figure is expected to go up faster if the RBI exempts people from the Know Your Customer norm for obtaining FASTags. We have received an in-principle nod but we are awaiting final clearance," another official aware of the matter said.

On Tuesday, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he recently met the RBI governor and discussed the matter on KYC norm exemption.

The implementation of electronic toll collection system via FASTags which use Radio Frequency Identification Technology has been able to improve transparency and accounting for the NHAI.

46 percent of all toll transactions are taking place via FASTags and the government is hopeful that it will be able to achieve 90 percent penetration in a period of one month, the officials added.

The government rolled out FASTag-based electronic toll collection mechanism from December 15 across all toll plazas of the NHAI.

However, as against the earlier plan of mandatory roll-out across all lanes of all toll plazas, the ministry has mandated the use of FASTag across at least 75 percent lanes of toll plazas and has restricted use of cash mode of payment to a maximum of 25 percent lanes of toll plazas.

"We have been facing some teething issues in FASTag implementation. We are trying to rectify issues as soon as possible," Gadkari had said on December 17.