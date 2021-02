The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made FasTag mandatory for all vehicles from Monday, February 15, 2021 midnight.

"It has been decided that all the lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways shall be declared as 'FasTag lane of the fee plaza' w.e.f. midnight of 15th /16th February 2021," the ministry said.

Replying to a query on FasTags, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government had extended FasTag registration date limit two-three times before and now, it would not be extended further. Now, everybody should immediately buy FasTags, he added.

Earlier, the central government extended the FasTag deadline for the vehicles from January 1, 2021, to February 15, 2021.

As per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since December 1, 2017, FasTag had been made mandatory for registration of new four-wheelers.

In November this year, the ministry issued a notification also making FasTag mandatory from January 1, 2021 for old vehicles or that were sold before December 1, 2017.