FASTags will be available free of charge for a period of 15 days from Feb 15 till Feb 29. The government has decided to waive off the Rs 100 price for the FASTags issued by the National Highways Authority of India at its authorised points of sale.

The toll collection via the electronic system of FASTags had doubled in the month of December as compared to November. The December reading has been reported at Rs 50 crore as compared to Rs 23 crore in November 2019.

The daily transactions via FASTags have also risen to around Rs 30 lakh per day as of January 14, 2020, from 8 lakh in July 2019.

Users can visit any authorised physical point-of-sale locations with a valid Registration Certificate of the vehicle and get an NHAI FASTag free of cost.

NHAI FASTag may be purchased from all National Highways fee plazas, RTOs, Common Service Centres, transport hubs, petrol pumps, among others.

One can also look for the nearest NHAI FASTag point-of-sale locations from MyFASTag application, www.ihmcl.com or customer care centre can also be reached at 1033.

"The applicable security deposit and minimum balance amount for FASTag wallet shall, however, remain unchanged," NHAI said.