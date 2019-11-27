FASTag-related business hots up as December 1 deadline nears
Updated : November 27, 2019 06:25 PM IST
The government is incentivising it with 2.5 percent cash back and penalty of making the driver pay double the toll amount if paid in cash.
Rival Kotak Mahindra Bank has also announced free tags till December 1 with a similar limited period offer.
HDFC Bank official said the lender has waived off the processing charges of Rs 100 till December 31.
