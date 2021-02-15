FASTag mandatory from today midnight: Here are the key things to know Updated : February 15, 2021 03:34 PM IST FASTag, the automatic toll plaza payment system, will become mandatory for all vehicles in the country from today midnight Any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country. Here are the key things to know about FASTags Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply