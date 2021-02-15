FASTag mandatory from today midnight: Here are the key things to know

FASTag, the automatic toll plaza payment system, will become mandatory for all vehicles in the country from today midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country.

In view of the development, here are the key things to know about FASTags:

What is FASTag?

A FasTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it and is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicles.

All the major banks are offering the FASTag payment facilities.

What is the validity of FASTag?

FASTag has unlimited validity. The same FASTag can be used till the tag is read by the reader and not tampered with. In case due to wear and tear the reading quality depreciates, users can reach out to their issuing bank for a new tag, according to Indian Highway Management Company Ltd (IHMC).

What are the charges for FASTag?

The fee for issuing the tag is Rs 100. A convenience fee is also charged for all transactions. The security deposit is levied as per the vehicle class. It is refunded upon closure of the tag account.

How can one buy FASTag?

Users may visit any of the nearest toll plazas to get the tag account created.

FASTag can be bought online also:

For NHAI FASTag—Users can visit the Amazon app or website. Alternatively, they can visit 'myfastag app'

For all other bank-issued FASTag—FASTag can be purchased from respective bank portals.

What are the documents needed to apply for FASTag?

Users will need to carry the original as well as a copy of their KYC document. Additionally, they would need a registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle and a passport size photograph.

Is there any minimum or maximum value for such recharge/top-up?

Yes, the minimum recharge amount is Rs 100 and the maximum is Rs 1 lakh for a full-KYC account, according to IHMC.

How does it work?

Once customers issue the FASTag, they can use it like any other prepaid card. The amount loaded in the wallet is linked to the FASTag number. Users need to display the tag number on the vehicle’s windshield screen.