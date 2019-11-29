Business
FASTag implementation date postponed to December 15
Updated : November 29, 2019 07:53 PM IST
As per the earlier plan, one lane will be kept as a hybrid which will accept cash and cashless mode of transaction.
More than 70 lakh FASTags have been issued since until Wednesday, with the highest daily issuance at 1,35,583 tags.
As of last week, around 430 toll plazas were ready with the FASTag infrastructure, sources had told CNBC-TV18.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more