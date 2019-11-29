TOP NEWS »

#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Infrastructure
Business

FASTag implementation date postponed to December 15

Updated : November 29, 2019 07:53 PM IST

As per the earlier plan, one lane will be kept as a hybrid which will accept cash and cashless mode of transaction.
More than 70 lakh FASTags have been issued since until Wednesday, with the highest daily issuance at 1,35,583 tags.
As of last week, around 430 toll plazas were ready with the FASTag infrastructure, sources had told CNBC-TV18.
FASTag implementation date postponed to December 15
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTag mandatory on national highways from December 1: Is the infrastructure ready to support the rollout?

FASTag mandatory on national highways from December 1: Is the infrastructure ready to support the rollout?

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher; Bharti Infratel top gainer, Zee top loser

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher; Bharti Infratel top gainer, Zee top loser

Paytm in talks to raise another $1 billion funding, sources say

Paytm in talks to raise another $1 billion funding, sources say

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV