Faced with depleting coal supplies, Tamil Nadu plans to double power generation by 2030

Tamil Nadu's state-run distribution company TANGEDCO could see power generation double by 2030, according to state power minister V Senthil Balaji. The announcement came as Balaji briefed the assembly on the ongoing power crisis in the state amid a shortage in coal supplies from Central sources.

"Tamil Nadu has a requirement of 72,000 tonne of coal per day, but has received only 48,000 tonne to meet its power demands," said the minister, "As a result, the state saw load-shedding twice last week."

With the power crisis in the state worsening as the summer months progressed, sources in the state energy department indicated that period load-shedding may be the way forward. Power-cuts twice a week, as a result, could well be the norm across Tamil Nadu.

"Tamil Nadu's average daily power demand stands at 15,000 MW, which is significantly higher than 13,500 MW per day when the previous regime was in power," Balaji added, before announcing that TANGEDCO would maximize efforts to build on existing capacity.

As of date, TANGEDCO has an installed capacity of 33,877 MW, which is likely to increase to 77,153 MW by 2030, according to the state energy department.

Balaji said these efforts were part of a TANGEDCO 2.0 blueprint, to ensure that the state has sufficient energy resources in the next decade. "Installed capacity at wind, hydro and gas turbine plants will increase from 7,175 MW to 41,085 MW," he added.

While the Tami Nadu government has stopped short of announcing scheduled power-cuts to tide over the power crisis, several localities scattered across the state have seen multiple hours of no power supply, thanks to load-shedding by the local electricity board.

Last week, chief minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Modi requesting that the union government meet the state’s full requirement of 72,000 tonne of coal per day to help tide over the crisis.

"Provision of sufficient coal from Talcher mines in Odisha is vital for the units in our state," Stalin's letter stated, "In this regard, the current daily receipt of coal for Tamil Nadu’s units is only 50,000 metric tonne, against the requirement of 72,000 tonne."

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Friday said the state will enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NEEPCO for about 300 MW power from Kameng Hydro Electric Power Plant in Arunachal Pradesh and has requested ministry of power to allocate 500 MW power till May 15, 2022.

Also, Haryana said it will set up a new unit of 750 MW at Yamunanagar plant and is ready to acquire a stressed power plant to ensure adequate power supply to consumers in Haryana.