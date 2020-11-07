Infrastructure Explained: What is container imbalance in shipping industry? Updated : November 07, 2020 12:12 AM IST Usually, the containers that carry a consignment a country expects to use those containers to bring their consignments back to India. Container shortage is not limited to India; it is a global issue since containers are a part of the global cycle. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.