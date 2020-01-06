Auto
EV solutions firm to install battery swapping and charging stations at BSNL sites
Updated : January 06, 2020 07:07 PM IST
As part of the 10-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between the two entities, EVIT would install charging infrastructure at 5,000 locations of BSNL across the country, covering major cities.
The first set of charging stations under the initiative is planned to open next month in Maharastra and Haryana.
