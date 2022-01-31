Economic Survey: Nearly 30% rural families now have tap water connections at home

The Jal Jeevan Mission, rolled out in 2019 to provide adequate safe drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households in rural India by 2024, has seen good progress. In 2019, out of about 18.93 crore families in rural areas, about 3.23 crore (17 percent) rural families had tap water connections in their homes, according to the Survey. This has risen to 5.51 crore families as on January 2, 2022.

Six states/ Union Territories have achieved the coveted status of 100 percent households with tap water supply, namely Goa, Telangana, A & N Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Haryana. Correspondingly, 83 districts, 1016 blocks, 62,749 panchayats and 1,28,893 villages have achieved the 100 percent households with tap water supply status.

The goal of Jal Jeevan Mission is to enable every rural household to get assured supply of potable-piped water at a service level of 55 litre per capita per day (lpcd) regularly on long-term basis and also to ensure functionality of the tap water connections. The mission will benefit more than 19 crore rural families or more than 90 crore rural population, bridge rural — urban divide, improve quality of life, enhance ‘ease of living’ and public health.

The mission aims to shift focus of water supply from ‘habitations (hand pumps, public standposts, etc. at a reasonable distance) to households (functional tap in house). It aims for assured supply of potable water — ‘service delivery’ & ‘functionality’ — to every home.