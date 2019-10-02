Economic slowdown plunges realty sales in July-September 2019

Sale of residential apartments declined across major cities of the country during the July-September quarter, according to an Anarock report.

On a year-on-year basis, sales in the National Capital Region (NCR) declined 13 percent during the period under review to 9,830 units, while compared to the previous quarter, sales slumped 22 percent, the report showed.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 17,180 units were sold during the July-September quarter, 6 percent lower over the previous year and 20 percent lower compared to the previous quarter.

"All cities witnessed a significant decline in sales with the highest in Hyderabad, over the previous quarter," the report said.

In the other cities of Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, sales during the period fell by 35 percent, 27 percent, 32 percent, 11 percent and 8 percent, respectively, compared to the April-June quarter, it showed.

The report also said that the third quarter recorded a significant reduction in supply over the previous quarter owing to the ongoing liquidity crisis and slowdown in the economy.

In NCR, the launch of apartments fell by 57 percent compared to the previous year to 5,790 units during the period under review. However, on a year on year basis, the number of launches in NCR were up 38 percent.

"MMR continued to top the list and accounted for 31 percent of total supply in Q3 2019, followed by Bengaluru, Pune and NCR," the report said.