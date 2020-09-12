  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Infrastructure
Infrastructure

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Updated : September 12, 2020 02:58 PM IST

Power secretary S N Sahai said the liquidity package would cover the outstanding dues of discoms for the months from April to June also and it would be enhanced to Rs 1.2 lakh crore.
An official communication in this regard has already been sent to the implementing state owned non-banking finance firms Power Finance Corporation and REC by the ministry of power.
Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Maharashtra govt raises circle rates by average 1.74%

Maharashtra govt raises circle rates by average 1.74%

ITR filing: Here's all you need to know about ITR Form 1

ITR filing: Here's all you need to know about ITR Form 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement