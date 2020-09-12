Infrastructure Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month Updated : September 12, 2020 02:58 PM IST Power secretary S N Sahai said the liquidity package would cover the outstanding dues of discoms for the months from April to June also and it would be enhanced to Rs 1.2 lakh crore. An official communication in this regard has already been sent to the implementing state owned non-banking finance firms Power Finance Corporation and REC by the ministry of power. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply