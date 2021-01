Infrastructure developer Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for road project worth Rs 882 crore in Gujarat. ”The company has incorporated a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for a new HAM (hybrid annuity mode) project named as Dhrol Bhadra Highways as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dilip Buildcon,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The product is for four-laning of Dhrol-Bhadra Patiya section of NH-151A and Bhadra Patiya-Pipaliya Section of NH151A in Gujarat through public-private partnership on design, build, operate and transfer (the DBOT annuity or hybrid annuity) basis.