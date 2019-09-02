Infrastructure
Despite muted orderbook, Phillip Capital is positive on infra stocks—here's why
Updated : September 02, 2019 12:57 PM IST
Brokerage Phillip Capital believes that the Q1FY20 order book has slightly dampened their optimism for the construction sector, but that is temporary.
The research house is positive on the sector as it sees EPC companies delivering superior returns over the next 12-18 months.
