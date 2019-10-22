Delhi Metro partners Uber for last-mile connectivity

Hiring a cab from a Metro station in Delhi is set to become a lot easier as ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday announced it has won a competitive bid to expand its operations across 210 Delhi Metro stations.

Under the partnership to improve first and last-mile connectivity for users, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will provide Uber dedicated pick up and drop points.

Talking to reporters, DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh said that a pilot is being run at about four stations and the facility will eventually be made available in 210 of 274 Metro stations.

"Research has shown that integrating on-demand services with public transport is beneficial for riders," Singh said at an event that saw Uber launching its "public transport" service in Delhi, making it the ninth city globally and first in Asia to have such a feature.

"This new initiative integrating public transport with mobility operators like Uber will certainly boost first and last-mile connectivity solutions for around six million passenger journeys performed in the system daily," Singh said.

"DMRC has partnered with on-demand mobility operators like Uber to enhance their commuting experience with seamless last-mile connectivity," he said.

Uber said it launched the "public transport" journey planning feature for Uber riders across New Delhi to make travel easier with the information riders need to make the smartest possible journey choices.

"We want to be the operating system of your everyday life. We want to replace your car with your phone," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told reporters here.

"India is core to Uber's growth strategy for the next 5-10 years," he added.

Riders will see "Public Transport" as an option alongside UberGo, Premier and Pool after opening the Uber app and entering a destination. Upon selecting the public transport feature, riders will be able to see the fastest and cheapest routes, real-time schedules, as well as departure time for public transportation, including Metro and buses and walking directions, to and from nearby Metro stations and bus stops.