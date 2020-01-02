Infrastructure
Delhi Metro launches free Wi-Fi on Airport Express Line
Updated : January 02, 2020 03:22 PM IST
DMRC also aims to extend this facility to all the Metro stations gradually.
Passengers on this line will now be able to access free Wi-Fi even as they travel between the six metro stations.
DMRC's managing director Mangu Singh launched the facility at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station.
