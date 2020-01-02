Delhi Metro launches free Wi-Fi on Airport Express Line

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on Thursday, launched free Wi-Fi facility at all the six metro stations of the Airport Express Line. Passengers on this line will now be able to access free Wi-Fi even as they travel between the six metro stations.

DMRC claimed on Twitter, "This is for the first time in India that the free Wi-Fi facility on moving metro trains has been launched. Delhi Metro currently provides Wi-Fi facility at many of its major Metro stations, including those on yellow and blue lines".

DMRC's managing director Mangu Singh launched the facility at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station. The facility named "Oui DMRC Free Wi-Fi" and will be available on all stations of the Airport Express Line. Now passengers just have to log into Wi-Fi network named "Oui DMRC Free Wi-fi".

DMRC also aims to extend this facility to all the Metro stations gradually.