Delhi Metro Grey Line: Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor to open on October 4

Updated : September 30, 2019 04:29 PM IST

The corridor consists of three stations — Dwarka (interchange with Blue Line), Nangli and Najafgarh.
With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 377 km with 274 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line.
The over 4.2 km-long Grey Line of the Delhi Metro, which will connect urban village area of Najafgarh to the rapid transit network, will be opened for services on October 4.
