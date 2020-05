As Delhi Metro prepares to resume its services, it is working on the details of social distancing protocol that will be put in place. While the preparations are in place, no final date has been decided yet for resumption of services, Delhi Metro said in a Twitter post.

Delhi Metro service has been suspended since March 22 due to the countrywide lockdown in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

"DMRC is working out a detailed cleaning and maintenance procedure in view of the pandemic. The exercise will be extremely exhaustive as it involves 264 stations over 2200 coaches and over 1100 escalators and 1000 lifts. Protocol for social distancing etc. are also being worked on," Delhi Metro tweeted.

Delhi Metro will also have to test all its systems in detail before the services resume.

"The date for the resumption of services has still not been finalized and will be notified to the public in due course. All systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical,rolling stock,tracks etc will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started," it added.

Working together is the only way to protect ourselves and our loved ones, it said. Make sure that the people around you follow good respiratory hygiene, another tweet read.