Delhi lobby stalling air connectivity plans for Agra, local industrialists allege
Updated : June 30, 2019 08:36 PM IST
Connecting Agra with the country's other major airports will help boost tourism in not just the city of the Taj Mahal, but also in neighbouring Mathura, Vrindavan, Aligarh and Firozabad.
Before 2014, the BJP leaders accused previous governments of ignoring Agra's demand for direct flights.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more