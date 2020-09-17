Delhi govt to roll out plan for setting up 200 EV charging, battery swapping stations

Delhi government will roll out a coordinated strategy to setup 200 electric vehicle charging and battery swapping stations at prominent locations in the city.

Government agencies in Delhi including MCDs, NDMC, DDA, PWD, Transport department, DTC, DMRC, DSIIDC etc. will carry out a planning exercise in next two weeks to identify concessional locations within their jurisdictions for the purpose of setting up public charging stations, said an official statement issued on Thursday.

This was among the key decisions taken at the first meeting of the Charging Infrastructure Working Group of Delhi government that met today under the Charimanship of Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson, Dialogue & Development Commission of Delhi.

The Delhi EV Policy 2020, which was notified in last month by the Transport Department, emphasises on rollout of public charging infrastructure in Delhi.

Given the multiplicity of agencies in Delhi, the task of devising and implementing a coordinated strategy for setting up charging infrastructure in Delhi has been entrusted to the Charging Infrastucture Working Group, the statement added.

“Delhi government will soon be rolling out financial incentives promised under the EV policy. By creating a Charging Infrastructure Working Group, Delhi government has brought on board all the different agencies and DISCOMs of Delhi to initiate work on accelerated rollout of charging infrastructure in a collaborative manner. This is critical to realising CM Arvind Kejriwal’s vision of making Delhi the EV capital of India and among the top cities globally in terms of EV penetration,” said Shah.

At today’s meeting, the three Discoms, EESL, DMRC, Delhi Transco Ltd, NDMC, East MCD and North MCD gave a detailed presentation of their proposals for rapidly augmenting the public charging infrastructure as well as private charging infrastructure in the city, according to the statement.

For two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicle segments, the charging infrastructure should focus primarily on setting up a large number of slow-charging stations consisting of AC-001 charging points (3.3 kW each) and limited number of DC-001 fast chargers (15 kW each) instead of setting up a few expensive fast-charging stations that cater primarily for premium four-wheelers, the government said.

Additionally, developing a wide network of battery swapping stations was also identified as a key priority.

Availability of land at concessional prices was identified as a major constraint by Discoms and EESL and therefore it was decided by the Working Group that all the government agencies in Delhi including the three MCDs, NDMC, DDA, PWD, Transport dept, DTC, DMRC, DSIIDC, DUSIB, I&FC etc. should identify concessional locations within their jurisdictions within two weeks for setting up of public charging stations, it further added.