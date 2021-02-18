Dalmia Cement working on plan to double annual capacity Updated : February 18, 2021 04:30 PM IST The management sounded confident of double-digit demand in East India and improved infrastructure demand from South India. The management also sounded positive about the amendments made to the MMDR Act, which has created high barriers for new entrants in the cement industry. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply