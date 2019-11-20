#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Cube Highways submits highest bid at Rs 5,011 crore under TOT-3

Updated : November 20, 2019 06:56 PM IST

The second-highest bid was submitted by NIIF at Rs 4,230 crore
IRB Infrastructure submitted a bid of Rs 3,510 crore
