#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Infrastructure
Business

Cube Highways submits highest bid at Rs 5,011 crore under TOT-3

Updated : November 20, 2019 09:18 PM IST

The second-highest bid was submitted by NIIF at Rs 4,230 crore. IRB Infrastructure submitted a bid of Rs 3,510 crore, sources close to the development said.
The third TOT bundle, with a reserve price of Rs 4,995.48 crore, had gained interest from 27 companies in the preliminary round.
NHAI had invited bids for a road bundle of total road length of 566.27 km in June under the third phase of TOT model.
Cube Highways submits highest bid at Rs 5,011 crore under TOT-3
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Government approves import of 1.2 lakh tonnes onion to curb price rise

Government approves import of 1.2 lakh tonnes onion to curb price rise

How Reliance Industries turned Rs 10,000 investment in 1977 to Rs 3.1 crore in 2019

How Reliance Industries turned Rs 10,000 investment in 1977 to Rs 3.1 crore in 2019

Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai expects Indian economy to recover by Q1 2020

Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai expects Indian economy to recover by Q1 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV