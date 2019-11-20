Business
Cube Highways submits highest bid at Rs 5,011 crore under TOT-3
Updated : November 20, 2019 09:18 PM IST
The second-highest bid was submitted by NIIF at Rs 4,230 crore. IRB Infrastructure submitted a bid of Rs 3,510 crore, sources close to the development said.
The third TOT bundle, with a reserve price of Rs 4,995.48 crore, had gained interest from 27 companies in the preliminary round.
NHAI had invited bids for a road bundle of total road length of 566.27 km in June under the third phase of TOT model.
