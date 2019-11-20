#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Cube Highways, IRB Infrastructure, NIIF submit bids under TOT-3

November 20, 2019

NHAI had invited bids for a road bundle of total road length of 566.27 km in June under the third phase of Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model.
The ministry had floated a cabinet note to bring down concession period for highways offered under TOT model to 15 years from the current period of 30 years.
Cube Highways, IRB Infrastructure, NIIF submit bids under TOT-3
