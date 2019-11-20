Cube Highways, IRB Infrastructure, NIIF submit bids under TOT-3

The third round of road monetisation programme of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has garnered bids from three players. These are Cube Highways and Infrastructure, IRB Infrastructure and NIIF, sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18.

"The financial bids are expected to be opened today," a source said.

NHAI had invited bids for a road bundle of total road length of 566.27 km in June under the third phase of Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model. It comprises of nine stretches traversing a total length of nearly 566 km in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. The third TOT bundle, with a reserve price of Rs 4,995.48 crore, gained interest from 27 companies in the preliminary round.

While the first TOT bundle comprising nine project stretches aggregating to a length of 680 km exceeded the expectations of the government with Macquarie winning the bid at Rs 9,691 crore as against the expectation of Rs 6,258 crore, the second TOT bundle of 584 km failed as the bids received were lower than the reserve price.

As per the current terms of TOT projects or PPP (public-private-partnership), the right of collection and appropriation is assigned for a pre-determined concession period (30 years) to concessionaires (Developers/Investors) against upfront payment of a lump sum amount to NHAI. Operation and maintenance obligation of such projects is also with the concessionaire until the completion of the concession period.

The road transport and highways ministry has also been working on making the TOT model lucrative for investors. The ministry had floated a cabinet note to bring down concession period for highways offered under TOT model to 15 years from the current period of 30 years, CNBC-TV18 had reported on September 13.