Cube Highways, IRB Infrastructure, NIIF submit bids under TOT-3
Updated : November 20, 2019 03:25 PM IST
NHAI had invited bids for a road bundle of total road length of 566.27 km in June under the third phase of Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model.
The ministry had floated a cabinet note to bring down concession period for highways offered under TOT model to 15 years from the current period of 30 years.
