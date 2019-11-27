Infrastructure
Crude steel production capacity on increase in country
Updated : November 27, 2019 03:31 PM IST
Steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan also said the demand in steel sector has shown improvement during October.
The steel sector will also benefit from India's decision of not signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, Steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan added.
The capacity for domestic crude steel production expanded from 109.85 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 142.24 million tonnes in 2018-19.
