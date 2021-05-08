COVID-19 restrictions hit toll collection, 10% percent dip recorded in April: Report Updated : May 08, 2021 02:16:45 IST Vehicular movements dropped across India in wake of several states imposing Covid-19 curfews Toll collection through FASTag on National Highways in India fell to Rs 2,780 cr in Apr from Rs 3,100 cr in Mar About 95% of the total toll collection happens through FASTag mode in India Published : May 08, 2021 01:13 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply