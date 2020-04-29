  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Infrastructure
Infrastructure

COVID-19 could impact new warehousing projects, but its effect will only be temporary

Updated : April 29, 2020 10:52 PM IST

The Savills’ study has revised the projection for warehousing and logistics leasing to just 30 million square feet in 2020, from the previous estimate of 40 million square feet.
The greatest demand will be seen by sectors like ecommerce, third-party logistics, FMCG (especially essentials) and pharmaceuticals.
COVID-19 could impact new warehousing projects, but its effect will only be temporary

You May Also Like

COVID impact: Boeing reports loss of $641 million in Q1, to cut 10% jobs

COVID impact: Boeing reports loss of $641 million in Q1, to cut 10% jobs

Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1

Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1

US GDP shrinks 4.8% in Q1

US GDP shrinks 4.8% in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement