Infrastructure COVID-19 could impact new warehousing projects, but its effect will only be temporary Updated : April 29, 2020 10:52 PM IST The Savills' study has revised the projection for warehousing and logistics leasing to just 30 million square feet in 2020, from the previous estimate of 40 million square feet. The greatest demand will be seen by sectors like ecommerce, third-party logistics, FMCG (especially essentials) and pharmaceuticals.