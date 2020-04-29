COVID-19 could impact new warehousing projects, but its effect will only be temporary

India could witness deals of nearly $600 million in warehousing if present-day negotiations go to plan, according to property consulting firm Savills India. The firm reported that manufacturing, third-party logistics and ecommerce companies have signed over three million square feet of new warehousing contracts across six locations in the last week alone, while land acquisition of 3,000 acres for construction of new warehouses is currently under various stages of closing.

None of these statistics though can come in the way of the fact that along with other verticals like residential, office-space and conventional commercial real estate, warehousing could also suffer a blip, albeit temporary, this year. This, despite developers touting warehousing as a solid alternate asset class, given the struggles faced by other sectors.

Temporary Blip

Although projections for warehousing are lofty, the present year may only see tepid demand and a supply shortfall on account of construction delays thanks to a sustained period of COVID-driven lockdown.

The Savills’ study has revised the projection for warehousing and logistics leasing to just 30 million square feet in 2020, from the previous estimate of 40 million square feet.

It’s the same story on the new supply front. Earlier, estimates projected that 45 million square feet of new warehousing stock could hit the market by the end of 2020. That number, Savills says, is now only around 12 million.

In all, the total volume of warehousing and logistics stock in India, earlier estimated to be 250 million square feet by 2020, will end up at 220 million square feet on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the sharp contraction in supply means that vacancy levels at warehouses will also reduce. The report pegs this number at 3 percent, while the pre-COVID projection had it at 10 percent.

The good news though, is that given the renewed demand for warehousing, thanks to projected higher volumes in ecommerce and the possibility of several manufacturing businesses moving to India, the segment could see a quick revival.

The report says this could take just six months from the end of the pandemic. The greatest demand will be seen by sectors like ecommerce, third-party logistics, FMCG (especially essentials) and pharmaceuticals.

Commercial Developers Want A Slice Of The Warehousing Pie

"Three million square feet is only a part of the overall inventory will eventually be built," said Arvind Nandan, managing director (Research & Consulting) of Savills India, referring to the volume of deals in the pipeline. "There are smaller and more myriad players. So, there will be another 15 to 20 percent more in terms of space that ends up in warehousing," he added.

Nandan believes that aside of major cities, hinterland marks much like Lucknow, Guwahati, Indore, Cochin and Bhubaneswar are also promising locations to set up warehousing activity. What’s more? More commercial developers — those that have so far been preoccupied in office-space and mall retail — could make a foray into this space.

"There are companies engaged in commercial real estate development side that are looking to develop a warehousing portfolio, and there are also new players who consider themselves opportunistic and want to make a foray here," he said.

One of the better-known names to score heavily in its warehousing business is Lodha, whose project The Park has performed to expectations. Of Lodha's 170 acres of warehousing, 90 acres was signed by way of a joint venture with ESR last year. The company now says it is in discussion with other players for deal-closures, which it expects to materialise after the pandemic.

"Seeing the success of the business and the increased interest from these players, we have started working on the planning and approval for the second park, for another 200-odd acres," said Shaishav Dharia, regional CEO, Lodha Group, "We are in talks with other park developers, e-commerce players, and other players in the industry."

Not Everybody’s Cup Of Tea

Promise aside, some developers who have already made a foray into the warehousing market warn that it isn’t a space for everybody. "You have around 50,000 developers in India and only about 500 of them are into commercial real estate. Even by that count, not everyone can engage in warehousing and the many intricacies of the business," said Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and managing director, Hiranandani Group, "Warehousing will remain a niche market and the participation from developers will be restricted to only a select few."

The Hiranandani Group’s subsidiary, Green Base, has been in the warehousing space since 2019 and has tied up with global investment firm Blackstone to build warehouses, logistics and industrial parks in Pune, West Bengal and Chennai. Both companies have jointly invested Rs 2,500 crore over the next four years, to develop 12 million square feet in the portfolio. The venture’s Chennai footprint has seen it set aside 115 acres, part of which has gone into the development of a wind turbine park and warehousing set-up for Vestas.