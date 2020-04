The Indian Railways will continue to keep passenger train services suspended till May 3.

The decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the national lockdown till May 3.

"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including premium trains, mail/express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain cancelled till the 2400hrs of May 3, 2020," Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Executive Director (I&P), Ministry of Railways, said in a statement.

"To ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, movement of goods and parcel trains will continue," the statement added.

"All counters for booking of rail journey tickets for reserved/unreserved travel at railway stations and outside railway station premises shall remain closed upto 2400 hrs of 3rd May 2020," the official said in the statement.