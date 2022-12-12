Coal Ministry issues allocation order for 6 mines, Rs 130-cr annual revenue expected

The six coal mines are Barra, Maiki North, Alaknanda, Basantpur, Bandha North, and Kasta East, the Coal Ministry said. With the allocation of these mines, a total of 45 allocation orders have been issued to date with a cumulative peak rate capacity (PRC) of 85 MTPA.

The Union Coal Ministry on Monday, December 12, said it has issued allocation orders for six coal mines for which the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement (CMDPA) was signed on October 17, 2022. The six coal mines are Barra, Maiki North, Alaknanda, Basantpur, Bandha North, and Kasta East, the Coal Ministry said.

Of the six coal mines, one is under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, of 2015 and five are under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957. One coal mine is fully explored and the remaining mines are partially explored ones, it said.

The peak rate capacity (PRC) of a fully explored mine is 1.89 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The total geological reserve of six coal mines is 2,302 million tonnes. These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 130.08 crore calculated on the basis of PRC and will attract capital investment of Rs 283.50 crore. It will provide employment to 2,555 people both directly and indirectly.