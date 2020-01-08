Infrastructure
Coal mining: Centre likely to push ordinance to amend rules today, says report
Updated : January 08, 2020 12:09 PM IST
Section 11A of the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act provides that the Centre can auction coal and lignite mining licences only to companies engaged in iron and steel, power coal washing sectors.
It was previously reported that the Centre was planning to open up the coal sector with a large offering of more than 200 blocks for commercial coal mining in the next five years.
The coal ministry had offered 27 coal blocks for auction for the sectors like iron & steel, cement, and captive power plants but received interests for only six coal blocks.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more