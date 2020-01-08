Coal mining: Centre likely to push ordinance to amend rules today, says report

The Cabinet is likely to consider an ordinance on Wednesday to amend laws to open up coal mining to firms other than those in the steel and power sectors, clearing the way for the first phase of commercial coal auctions within this financial year, according to an Economic Times report.

At present, Section 11A of the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act provides that the Centre can auction coal and lignite mining licences only to companies engaged in iron and steel, power coal washing sectors. The Centre proposes to open up coal mining to all firms with offices registered in India, the ET report said.

It was previously reported that the Centre was planning to open up the coal sector with a large offering of more than 200 blocks for commercial coal mining in the next five years.

In early December, the Union coal ministry approved the allocation of five coal mines for the unregulated sector after the auction of the six mines a month ago.

The coal ministry had offered 27 coal blocks for auction for the sectors like iron & steel, cement, and captive power plants but received interests for only six coal blocks.