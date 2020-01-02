Infrastructure
Coal India production up by 7% in December 2019
Updated : January 02, 2020 08:35 AM IST
According to provisional data, the miner has produced 388.39 million tonne of coal during April-December period of the current fiscal.
Coal India aimed at producing 660 million tonne in 2019-20 and missed the target of 457.23 million tonne till December.
In the last month, the production was about 8 million tonne higher from 50.2 million tonne produced in November.
