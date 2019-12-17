Business
CG Power shareholders approve Rs 5,000 crore fund raise
Updated : December 17, 2019 02:52 PM IST
CG Power had said that given its current financial condition, the company is in urgent need of both long-term capital and working capital.
The company is also seeking external advice on mode and sources of fund raising.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more