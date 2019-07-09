Infrastructure
Centre looking to monetise heritage railway lines, stadia, says report
NITI Aayog has proposed complete sale of stadia owned by the government or inviting real estate players to use them commercially, the report said.
About six stadia have been identified for the purpose, the report added.
