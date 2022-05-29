Centre implementing infra projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in Northeast: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Cross
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Addressing the 'Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence' conclave, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union government has been pumping in huge money in developing a number of infrastructure projects throughout the northeast region. The Centre is implementing various rail, road and air connectivity projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in the northeast, she said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Centre is implementing various rail, road and air connectivity projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in the northeast.
Addressing the 'Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence' conclave here, she said the Union government has been pumping in huge money in developing a number of infrastructure projects throughout the region.
"We are carrying out 20 railway projects worth Rs 74,000 crore for 2,011 km, which are spread across the northeast," Sitharaman said. The Centre is also developing 4,000 km of roads in the region at a total cost of Rs 58,000 crore, she added.
"There are 15 ongoing air connectivity projects in the northeast, costing around Rs 2,200 crore," the finance minister said. She, however, did not mention the completion period of these projects.
First Published:  IST
