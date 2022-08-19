Centre gets huge powers for ‘urban regeneration’ in Delhi — here's how

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Centre on Friday unveiled its draft amendments to the Delhi Development Act (DDA). One of the striking new provisions is the fact that the central govt can direct municipal bodies to notify any land for mandatory urban regeneration. Once notified, all stakeholders, including landowners, the government and private players, can participate.

The Centre on August 19 unveiled its draft amendments to the Delhi Development Act. The wide-ranging amendments give considerable power to the central government to direct the DDA or a municipal body to notify any area or part of the land for mandatory "urban regeneration." The draft amendments have been uploaded to the website of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

What is the ‘urban regeneration policy’?

Urban regeneration is the process of improving the quality of infrastructure as well as the economy in certain areas of an urban centre. Urban regeneration is often undertaken in densely populated centres or smaller parcels of land. With Delhi being a prominent centre of population for most of its history, especially across the past century or so, the Centre asserts that much of the city has developed without meeting the safety norms.

“Many existing areas in Delhi have developed over the last more than 100 years and some of them do not meet the norms required for healthy and safe urban habitations. These areas can be utilised optimally through redevelopment/urban regeneration,” the ministry stated.

Delhi has no provisions for urban redevelopment apart from some provisions in the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021, and the amendments aim to empower the central government and local municipal bodies to engage in urban redevelopment.

What do the amendments contain?

One of the striking provisions in the amendment is the fact that the central government has the power to direct municipal bodies to notify any land — including any developed area, vacant land or lal dora land of an urbanised village — for regeneration. Once notified, all stakeholders, including landowners, government and private players, can participate in the regeneration process.

If enough stakeholders participate in the regeneration process, it then becomes mandatory for all of the other stakeholders as well. Importantly, the amendments also give the power to the central government to make the regeneration process mandatory even if the minimum threshold participation is not met.

"Once a block is notified as eligible for urban regeneration, it shall be obligatory for all land and property owners of the block to mandatorily participate with their land and property in the urban regeneration,” the amendment reads.

The regeneration process itself can be in the form of "re-planning, re-construction, re-development, retrofitting, upgradation, rehabilitation, renewal (including amalgamation, pooling and reconstitution of plots) or a combination of these." The draft amendment rules add that local authorities can take over the vested land and evict occupants to implement the land pooling or urban regeneration policy

“No compensation shall be paid in this regard except as notified in the policy,” read the rules.

What areas can be chosen?

The potential areas that can be chosen for redevelopment and regeneration also have a wide ambit within the draft rules. Areas that are “extremely vulnerable to disasters and may face immediate risk of loss of lives and property,” or “lack even minimum standards of quality built environment,” “unauthorised construction and settlements” and “inaccessible habitation/land sites” can be notified under the draft amendments.

The government has allowed the public to submit their suggestions on the proposed amendments within 30 days.