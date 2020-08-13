Infrastructure Cement sector to see steepest ever fall in production and capacity utilisation in FY21 Updated : August 13, 2020 04:59 PM IST Analysts believe a partial recovery may bee seen in the sector October-November 2020 onwards post Diwali with the return of migrant labourers. Data shows that domestic cement production has fallen by 38.3 percent during Q1FY21 as compared with the 16.3 percent and 1 percent growth in production achieved during Q1FY19 and Q1FY20. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply