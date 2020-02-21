CCI approves GMR-Groupe ADP deal for airport business

#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Updated : February 21, 2020 06:30 PM IST

The regulator's clearance is through the green channel, which allows for an automatic system for speedy approval of combinations, subject to certain conditions.
Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP) would buy 100 percent stake in GMR Infra Services Ltd and then 49 percent shareholding in GMR Airports Ltd (GAL), as per a notice submitted to the regulator.
GMR Group operates Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Mactan Cebu International Airport in partnership with Megawide in the Philippines.
