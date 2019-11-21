Business
Cabinet approves changes in TOT model of NHAI
Updated : November 21, 2019 07:41 AM IST
The Cabinet has also decided to allow NHAI to bring flexibility in the concession period in order to woo more investors.
NHAI has also been allowed to raise long-term finance from banks by securitizing user fees-received from plazas as alternate modes of asset monetisation, Sitharaman added.
