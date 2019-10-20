Bumpy roads in Agra dampen tourists' spirit

Lack of infrastructure and civic amenities are deterring tourists from visiting several significant historical monuments in Agra, the city immortalised by the Taj Mahal, say a group of local industry leaders.
Though the number of tourists at the historical monuments in Agra show an encouraging trend, hoteliers and travel agents complain of pathetic lack of civic amenities.
An estimated 35,000 tourists visited the Taj on Saturday, said data on the ASI website.
