India Bullet Train Project delayed, COVID-19 halts land acquisition process Updated : September 05, 2020 05:49 PM IST So far, 63.4 percent land or 885 hectares out of 1,396 hectares, has been acquired for the bullet train, Railway Board chairman V. K. Yadav told reporters on Saturday. As of now, nearly 82 percent of land needed in Gujarat or around 780 hectares out of 956 hectares has been acquired, Yadav said. As of now, 23 percent of land needed in Maharashtra or nearly 98 hectares out of 431 hectares has been acquired.