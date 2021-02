Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, gave his take on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2021 and his outlook on the road ahead.

“This is a revolutionary budget, this is going to accelerate the growth in the country,” he said.

“Vehicle scrappage policy will reduce pollution and for road safety also it is very important,” he said.

“It is going to accelerate the economy and create maximum jobs and growth of the country. You just understand that total infrastructure is going to change,” he mentioned.

