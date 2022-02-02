Budget 2022 will bolster spending; cement demand likely to increase 9.5% in FY23: Shree Cement

The highlight of the Union Budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday, was the focus on infra and capex. To guage how the industry is viewing the impetus and opportunities that Budget 2022 will bring about, CNBC-TV18 spoke to HM Bangur, MD, Shree Cement and Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda.

The highlight of the Union Budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday, was the focus on infra and capex. To gauge how the industry is viewing the impetus and opportunities that Budget 2022 will bring about, CNBC-TV18 spoke to HM Bangur, MD, Shree Cement, and Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda.

First up, Bangur affirmed that the Budget is a step in the right direction. He believes the government’s intention to boost infra is sure to see a pickup in spending for the high capex sectors. He expects a pickup in cement demand as well. Quantifying it, he mentioned that cement demand is likely to increase by 9.5 percent in FY23. Elaborating on the demand point, he added that cement demand may witness a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8-9 percent for the next 3 years.

He said, “Infrastructure is the heart. If India builds up, if GDP increases then everybody will be benefited. So this Budget is a step in the right direction. Already, there is euphoria in the market and we feel demand should be good.”

Meanwhile, Chadha shared that the bank has already started seeing an expansion in brownfield projects. He also believes that the Budget ensures that the small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) get the required support from banks for another year as they recover from the hit that the pandemic brought about.

Chadha said, “We have been seeing fair commitment in terms of capital, particularly in brownfield expansion projects. So, given what the government has committed in terms of expenditure on railways, roads – that’s something which should pick up. So from credit growth viewpoint, it’s a big positive for banks and we should see that what was merely an incipient recovery is now gathering pace.”

Additionally, as a result of the Budget announcements, he believes corporates will now have the confidence to expand and announce capex.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video