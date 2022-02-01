Budget 2022: Railways to develop products, services for small farmers, SMEs; roll out 400 Vande Bharat trains

The Indian Railways will develop new products and logistics services for small farmers and Small and Medium Enterprises, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech today.

In addition, the Railways will take the lead in integrating the postal and railways networks to provide seamless solutions for movement of parcels, she said.

The Railways will popularise the ‘One Station-One Product’ concept with the intent to help local businesses and supply chains.

In other major announcements, 2,000 km of network will be brought under Kavach, the indigenous world-class technology for safety and capacity augmentation in 2022-23, as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Also four hundred new-generation Vande Bharat Trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience will be developed and manufactured during the next three years.

Vande Bharat, the 16-coach stylish train, was designed and developed by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The train's first prototype was launched in 2018.

Currently, two Vande Bharat trains are running between Delhi and Varanasi and another between Delhi and Katra.