Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 1,18,101 crore to Nitin Gadkari-led road and highway ministry, out of which Rs 1.08 lakh crore is for capital.

In the last budget 2020-21, the allocation for the highway sector was about Rs 83,000 crore.

#Budget2021 Enhanced outlay of ₹ 1,18,101 crore for @MORTHIndia, out of which ₹ 1.08 lakh crore is for capital, the highest ever provided#AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2021

Sitharaman has announced that Rs 8,500 crore will be awarded by March 2022, for the completion of an additional 11,000 km of National Highway Corridor.

The finance minister said over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of Rs 3.3 lakh crore has already been awarded under Rs 5.35 lakh crore Bharatmala project of which 3,800 km have been constructed.