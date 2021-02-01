Insurance Partner
Budget 2021: Govt allocates over Rs 1.6 lakh crore for road projects in poll bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal & Assam

Updated : February 01, 2021 01:36 PM IST

The centre will invest Rs 1.03 lakh crore in Tamil Nadu for 3,500 km of National Highway works in the state.
In West Bengal, the centre has announced 675 km of highway works at a cost of Rs 25000 crore including the up-gradation of the existing Kolkata – Siliguri road.
BJP is hoping to create history in Bengal by capturing power for the first time.
