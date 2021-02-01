Insurance Partner
Budget 2021: Boost for public transport; Rs 18K crore for bus services

Updated : February 01, 2021 02:23 PM IST

"A scheme will be launched at the cost of Rs 18,000 crore to support augmentation of public bus transport services," the FM announced.
The metro projects which will be expanded include: the Chennai Metro Rail Rail Phase 2, Bengaluru Metro Railway Project, Nagpur Metro Rail Phase 2 and Nashik Metro.
